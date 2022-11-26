StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NBRV opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.73. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

