StockNews.com Downgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $332.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.48. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after buying an additional 288,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

