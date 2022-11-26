StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
OTIC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Otonomy Price Performance
Shares of OTIC opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
