StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OTIC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Otonomy Price Performance

Shares of OTIC opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy

About Otonomy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in Otonomy by 7,609.6% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,282,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $1,621,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading

