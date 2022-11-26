StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of VTVT opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -1.26. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
