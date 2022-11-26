StockNews.com Lowers Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Penumbra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $217.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.45.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $195.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $290.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,721,234.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,945 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

