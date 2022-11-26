StockNews.com Lowers ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
PRPH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
NASDAQ PRPH opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $166.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of -0.27. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $15.25.
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
