StockNews.com Lowers ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PRPH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $166.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of -0.27. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 50.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 126,200 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 156,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 293.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,971 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.