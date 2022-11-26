STP Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $56.79 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $56.79 million and $12.32 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,623.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010372 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040486 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00239616 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000138 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0311228 USD and is down -20.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $50,630,277.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

