Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $322,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $4,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

COST stock opened at $533.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $236.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

