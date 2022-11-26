Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 7,419 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.96% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVES. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 118,078 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 408.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

AVES stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

