Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $483.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.77. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

