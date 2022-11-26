Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 63,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

