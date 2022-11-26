Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 37,209 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,003,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Stock

UAPR stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $26.57.

