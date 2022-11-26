Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 2.59% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPSC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $32.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

