Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.81% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

Shares of TPHD stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

