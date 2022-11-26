Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52-week low of $121.28 and a 52-week high of $151.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average of $133.39.

