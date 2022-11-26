Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 3,538 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.0% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 247,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,106 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 395,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $78.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

