Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.0263 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Streamr has a market cap of $20.14 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

