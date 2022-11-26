Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $232.74 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

