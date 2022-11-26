Suku (SUKU) Price Hits $0.0531 on Exchanges

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Suku has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $561,027.82 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suku has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Suku token can currently be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Suku alerts:

Suku Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

