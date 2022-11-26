Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGRY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $63.87.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,671 shares of company stock valued at $109,474. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,776 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,341,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,566,000 after purchasing an additional 259,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,775,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 60,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after buying an additional 439,949 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.