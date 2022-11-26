Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 83 to CHF 79 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.43.

Swiss Re Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

