Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SYM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.
Symbotic Stock Performance
SYM opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $708.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $28.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
