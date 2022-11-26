Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SYM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $708.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $28.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.