Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Set at $18.00 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.42.

Symbotic stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $28.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $708.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 558.47% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth about $534,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth about $219,400,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

