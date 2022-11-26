Synapse (SYN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $118.76 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Synapse has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Synapse has a market capitalization of $118.76 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00003965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars.

