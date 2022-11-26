Synthetix (SNX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.44 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00010141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $513.15 million and $19.44 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.72 or 0.08358872 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00491427 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.83 or 0.29890944 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 308,069,419 coins and its circulating supply is 307,345,511 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.