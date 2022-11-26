Tangible (TNGBL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.09

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. Tangible has a total market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

