Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $145.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 309,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

