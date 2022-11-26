Tellor (TRB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.53 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $27.57 million and $9.53 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $12.15 or 0.00073571 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.45 or 0.08344359 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00493590 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.58 or 0.30022469 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,269,010 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.