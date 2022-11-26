Tenset Price Tops $1.16 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Tenset token can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00007027 BTC on exchanges. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $213.05 million and $60,472.38 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tenset has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.45 or 0.08344359 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00493252 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.62 or 0.30001949 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

10SET is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,534,777 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.