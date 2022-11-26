Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Teradata worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

TDC opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

