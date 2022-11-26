Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $969.88 million and approximately $75.97 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009535 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022814 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000751 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008529 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,879,340,091,201 coins and its circulating supply is 5,992,673,424,107 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
