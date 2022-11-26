TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches Market Cap of $201.90 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $201.90 million and $16.26 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00078161 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061016 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001470 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010063 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023669 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001407 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005337 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000290 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,479,012 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,953,300 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.