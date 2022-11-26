Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE TRNO opened at $58.63 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

