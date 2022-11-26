Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.29

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and traded as low as $28.15. Terumo shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 16,877 shares changing hands.

Terumo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79.

About Terumo

(Get Rating)

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.