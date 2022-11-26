The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Cut by Mirova

Mirova trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,586 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 14.4% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 34,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 343,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 83,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

