The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 290.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 58.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.