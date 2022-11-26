The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on RXO (NYSE:RXO)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RXO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of RXO opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. RXO has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

