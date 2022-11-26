The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€41.50” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($48.37) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($33.16) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($20.10).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

