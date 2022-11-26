The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,923,000 after purchasing an additional 776,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after acquiring an additional 943,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

KHC remained flat at $38.90 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

