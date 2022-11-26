The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 32,399 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney Company Profile

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.28. The company has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

