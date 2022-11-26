TheStreet Upgrades Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) to “C”

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insignia Systems in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Insignia Systems stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.75. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISIG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

