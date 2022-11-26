ThetaDrop Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $50.78 million and approximately $57,942.75 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

