TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.41). 539,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 452,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.80 ($0.40).

TheWorks.co.uk Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £21.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TheWorks.co.uk Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from TheWorks.co.uk’s previous dividend of $1.20.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of May 1, 2022, it operated 525 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

