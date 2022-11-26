THORChain Price Tops $1.19 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. THORChain has a market cap of $387.77 million and approximately $12.42 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00007212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

