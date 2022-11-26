Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $58.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.75.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,357,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,962,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after acquiring an additional 46,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

