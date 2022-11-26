Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.92 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00010437 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $5.92 billion and approximately $4.90 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,602.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040550 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00240765 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

