TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Holdings Raised by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of TPI Composites worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 66.10% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $459.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

