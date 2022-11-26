Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5,958.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 0.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $21,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $224.02. The stock had a trading volume of 416,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,035. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.