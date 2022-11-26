Traxx (TRAXX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $178,506.81

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and $178,506.81 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traxx token can now be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Traxx has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

