Tribe Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.05 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Tribe has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $92.05 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.49 or 0.08334062 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00492848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.80 or 0.29977370 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.